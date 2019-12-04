Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Dec-2019 / 12:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.3909 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9753115 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 33309 EQS News ID: 928151 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2019 06:18 ET (11:18 GMT)