Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Dec-2019 / 12:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1529.2229 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37672301 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 33341 EQS News ID: 928215 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2019 06:19 ET (11:19 GMT)