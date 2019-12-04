Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Dec-2019 / 12:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.8916 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29404616 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 33386 EQS News ID: 928309 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 04, 2019 06:20 ET (11:20 GMT)