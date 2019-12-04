Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Dec-2019 / 12:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 51.1977 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1574753 CODE: KRWL LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 33374 EQS News ID: 928281 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 04, 2019 06:21 ET (11:21 GMT)