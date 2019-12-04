

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production grew at the softest pace in October after rising in the previous month, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in October, after a 7.3 percent increase in September. In August, producer grew 2.0 percent.



Manufacturing output rose 1.8 percent annually in October.



Electricity and gas supply production grew 11.9 percent in October, while production of mining and quarrying declined 19.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 2.3 percent in October, after a 1.1 percent rise in September.



