

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) announced Wednesday that it's Board of Directors a 4 percent higher quarterly dividend of $0.71 per common share for the quarter ending January 31, 2020. This dividend is payable on February 1, 2020 to common shareholders of record on December 30, 2019.



The Board of Directors also declared quarterly dividends on its series of first preferred shares. These dividends are payable on February 15, 2020 to first preferred shareholders of record on January 6, 2020.



Eligible shareholders may elect to have their cash dividend reinvested, free of charge, in common shares in accordance with the Bank's Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan.



