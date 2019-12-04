Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Dec-2019 / 12:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.8107 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5855345 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 33324 EQS News ID: 928181 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2019 06:24 ET (11:24 GMT)