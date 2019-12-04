Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US10 LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Dec-2019 / 12:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 156.3709 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2623001 CODE: US10 LN ISIN: LU1407890620 ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN Sequence No.: 33299 EQS News ID: 928131 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2019 06:25 ET (11:25 GMT)