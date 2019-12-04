Lyxor International Asset Management (DJEL) LYXOR ETF - Distribution 11 December 2019 - FCP 04-Dec-2019 / 11:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 04 December 2019 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW **************************************************** Name ISIN Share BBG Exchange Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class Tick currenc Income curre er y Amount (in ncy share class currency) Lyxor FR0007056841 EUR DJEL LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.95 Dow LN Jones Indus trial Avera ge UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0007056841 EUR DJEU LSE USD 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.95 Dow LN Jones Indus trial Avera ge UCITS ETF - Dist The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 11th December 2019. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: FR0007052782, FR0007052782, FR0007056841, FR0007056841, FR0007075494, FR0007075494, FR0010010827, FR0010245514, FR0010245514, FR0010261198, FR0010261198, FR0010296061, FR0010296061, FR0010315770, FR0010315770, FR0010375766, FR0010375766, FR0010435297, FR0010435297, FR0010510800, FR0010527275, FR0011119171, FR0011119205, FR0011119254, FR0011607084, FR0011607084, FR0011720911, FR0011720911, LU0252633754, LU0496786657, LU0496786731, LU0496786731, LU0496786905, LU0496786905, LU0533032180, LU0533032180, LU0533032347, LU0533032776, LU0533033071, LU0533033311, LU0533033311, LU0533033584, LU0533033584, LU0533033741, LU0533034046, LU0533034392, LU0533034632, LU0832436512, LU0855692520, LU0908500753, LU0908501132, LU0908501215, LU0959210278, LU0959210278, LU1081771369, LU1081771369, LU1135865084, LU1135865084, LU1220245556, LU1220245556, LU1233598447, LU1233598447, LU1237527160, LU1237527160, LU1237527673, LU1237527673, LU1285959703, LU1290894820, LU1348962132, LU1389266302, LU1390062245, LU1390062831, LU1390062831, LU1407887162, LU1407887162, LU1407888053, LU1407888996, LU1407888996, LU1407889887, LU1407890620, LU1407890620, LU1407891602, LU1407892592, LU1407893301, LU1435356149, LU1435356149, LU1435770406, LU1435770406, LU1452600270, LU1563454310, LU1563454310, LU1571051751, LU1598689153, LU1617164055, LU1646359452, LU1646359452, LU1646360971, LU1646362167, LU1646362167, LU1650490474, LU1650491282, LU1686830909, LU1691909508, LU1691909508, LU1769088581, LU1781540957, LU1781540957, LU1781541096, LU1781541179, LU1781541179, LU1781541252, LU1781541252, LU1781541849, LU1781541849, LU1792117340, LU1792117696, LU1792117779, LU1812090543, LU1829218582, LU1829218582, LU1829218749, LU1829218749, LU1829219127, LU1829219390, LU1829220133, LU1829221024, LU1829221024, LU1838002480, LU1879532940, LU1900066033, LU1900066033, LU1900066207, LU1900066207, LU1900066462, LU1900066462, LU1900066629, LU1900066629, LU1900066975, LU1900066975, LU1900067270, LU1900067270, LU1900067601, LU1900067601, LU1900068328, LU1900068328, LU1900068914, LU1900068914, LU1901001542, LU1901001542, LU1923627332, LU2018761762, Category Code: DIV TIDM: DJEL Sequence No.: 33391 EQS News ID: 928329 End of Announcement EQS News Service

