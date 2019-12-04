Technavio has been monitoring the global cucumber and gherkins market and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.07 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growth in global online retailing. In addition, the growing focus on organic and non-genetically modified (GM) products is anticipated to further boost the growth of the cucumber and gherkins market.

E-commerce platforms such as Amazon are gaining traction among consumers as they allow consumers to choose from a wide range of brands and purchase cucumber and gherkins. Online retailing not only provides convenience to customers but also offers bulk discounts and easy returns. It benefits vendors as well because online stores eliminate the need for high investments in physical stores to sell cucumber and gherkins. Thus, the growth in global online retailing is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Cucumber and Gherkins Market Companies:

BLOSSOM SHOWERS AGRO

BLOSSOM SHOWERS AGRO is headquartered in India and operates the business under various business segments such as Gherkins, Processed Red Chillies/Green Chillies, Cornichon, Pickled Cucumber, Processed Red Bell Pepper, Processed White Onion, Pickled Gherkin, and Red Onions. The company offers a variety of cucumber and gherkin products.

Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt. Ltd.

Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt. Ltd. is headquartered in India and offers products through the business unit: Gherkins. The company offers gherkins packaged in acetic acid, natural alcoholic vinegar, and brine.

Hengstenberg GmbH Co. KG

Hengstenberg GmbH Co. KG is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Sauerkraut red cabbage, Vinegar, Cucumbers, Pickles, and Delicatessen and mustard. The company offers various products such as Sandwich cucumber, KNAX gherkins mild-sweet, and KNAX pickled cucumbers crisp spicy.

Indian Tropical Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.

Indian Tropical Agro Products Pvt. Ltd. is headquartered in India and offers products through the following business segments: Pickled Gherkins, Onions, Baby Corn, Pepper, and Canned Products. The company offers pickled gherkins in different sizes.

J.G. Van Holten and Sons Inc.

J.G. Van Holten and Sons Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Pickle-In-A-Pouch, Pickle Cutz, Pickle Cutz, Pickleback Mixer, and Bulk Pickles. The company offers various cucumber and gherkin-based pickles such as Pickle Cutz Fresh Sliced Dill and Hearty Dill Pickle-In-A-Pouch.

Cucumber and Gherkins Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

Cucumber and Gherkins Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

