AgTech Global International, Inc.: AgTech Global International Inc. Provides Update on Operations

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / November 12, 2019 - AgTech Global International, Inc. (OTC PINK:AGGL) announced that it recently updated Annual and Quarterly financial disclosure statements with OTC Markets. AGGL is an international enterprise offering its innovative agricultural systems that enable broad industrialization of the industry, specializing in nutrients, cultivation, processing, storage, and delivery of agricultural products and derivatives to farm owners and processors around the world.

AgTech business model was originally created in response to key macro-market drivers such as population growth, urbanization, and the expected effects of increasing pollution on food and water quality. The Company's latest priority is the emerging hemp industry, including cultivation and processes, seed and genetics, licensing and compliance, and a wide array of new agricultural system advancements. Through its cultivation and processes operation, AgTech has a range of certified organic, non-GMO fertilizers, nutrients and mold treatment products available for sale via its website, and through retail and wholesale channels.

For more information and review of the Company's disclosure statements and financials log on to www.otcmarkets.com and enter the trading symbol AGGL.

