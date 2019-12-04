Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2019) - HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC. (CSE: HEY) ("HeyBryan") an app that connects home-maintenance Experts to homeowners for help with small tasks around the home, today reported a significant increase in the number of completed tasks in the month of November, leading to increased revenue. These impressive results were fuelled by last month's rapid growth in new Expert acquisition across multiple task categories and geographies. Expert acquisition grew by 167% in November, thanks to HeyBryan's AI-enabled, data-driven programmatic marketing campaign.

Using AI-driven platform HeyBryan is able to predictably understand the outcomes of its Facebook and Instagram campaigns, and the results speak for themselves. As HeyBryan continues to add investment to its strategic marketing campaigns, these numbers will continue on this trend.

Lance Montgomery, CEO Of HeyBryan, commented: "We are happy to see all aspects of our business growing at a steady rate. There is certainly an urgent need for our service as we notice more and more customers signing up every day, and an outstanding rate of Expert acquisition shows that there is talent out there waiting to be engaged. The gig economy is growing at a remarkable pace, especially in North America, and HeyBryan wants to be part of the movement."

Over the last decade, contract and gig work has shown a steady increase in popularity, growing 12 times faster than the number of permanent jobs for workers between the ages of 25 and 54 in Canada. With the increase of internet and mobile use, crowdsourcing platforms can now match buyers to a much broader base of sellers while reducing many of the administrative hassles, combining cloud, mobile, social, and web technologies to create new marketplaces.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.

HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing real work for real people.





HeyBryan's expert acquisition grew by 167% in November, thanks to HeyBryan's AI-enabled, data-driven programmatic marketing campaign.



