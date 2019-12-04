

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Chris Lischewski, the former Chief Executive Officer of Bumble Bee Foods LLC, has been found guilty in fixing prices for tuna packages sold in the United States. He reportedly faces up to 10 years in prison along with $1 million fine.



In the lawsuit, filed in the San Francisco federal court, Lischewski was found to have conspired with StarKist, a unit of Dongwon Group of South Korea, as well as Thai Union Group Plc's Chicken of the Sea to increase tuna prices.



The Justice Department was conducting an investigation related to price-fixing conspiracy from 2011 through at least late 2013 in the canned tuna market in the U. S., which was being dominated by Chicken of the Sea, Bumble Bee and StarKist.



The DoJ accused that Lischewski agreed to boost prices with executives at rival companies in meetings and other communications.



The conspiracy came to light when Chicken of the Sea's attempt to acquire San Diego-based Bumble Bee failed in 2015. The company's executives then alerted federal investigators about the scheme, who agreed to protect the company from criminal prosecution in exchange for its cooperation.



In May 2017, Bumble Bee agreed to pay a criminal fine of $25 million after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiring with competitors to fix and raise prices of canned tuna in the U.S. Bumble Bee, which owns the largest North American brand of packaged seafood, had faced related lawsuits from many U.S. grocers, and the company filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors on November 21.



Lischewski's subordinates in Bumble Bee, Kenneth Worsham and Walter Cameron, also pleaded guilty to price fixing.



Starkist in 2018 pleaded guilty to price-fixing charges, and in September this year, it was ordered by a federal judge to pay a criminal fine of $100 million. That was the highest corporate fine and the statutory maximum in the ongoing federal investigation into the packaged seafood industry.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX