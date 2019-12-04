Saveene.com Inc: True Full Yacht Enjoyment - No Cleaning Nor Maintenance Hassles - Saveene.com

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / There are many benefits to having your own personal yacht - you can head out to sea for sport fishing with your friends, take the family on a weekend trip, or entertain your business associates; all without worrying about cleaning or maintenance hassles. However, this is only possible with a yacht share/co-op yacht ownership.

Yacht share is a scenario where you partly own a yacht, and share usage with other co-owners. One great advantage of this is that you get total full yacht enjoyment without worrying about maintenance, as the management company takes care of everything. No worries about whether the boat will be in good condition when you need to use it or worrying about payment of crew members - you just walk in and walk off. It's as simple as that.

Now, some people might argue that owning your own boat outright is good. There is no disputing that, but are you ready for the "headaches' that come with sole ownership? There are some disadvantages associated with being a sole owner; from the purchase price, upkeep and maintenance costs to keeping the vessel sea worthy at all times. This is why a co-op yacht ownership is more preferable. It will definitely help you in keeping yacht expenses down.

Management companies like Saveene offers you the chance to own a part of a yacht, enjoy all the benefits of a sole yacht ownership, and yet leave all the care and maintenance to them. They handle everything from helping you with the purchase to general upkeep of your vessel.

Andrea Zecevic, President of Saveene stated "Luxury yacht owners spend approximately 33 days or more on the water annually. This leaves about 11 months where you're not using the yacht. Wouldn't it be great to share the maintenance cost with your co-owners, and yet still retain the ability to sell your stake in the vessel at any time?"

More so, know that your vessel upkeep is not just about simple things like wash downs. A good management company will ensure to fix things up as soon as the problem occurs, and carry out refits when necessary. Seeping water can go unnoticed sometimes, but it will surely leave a sign. If it's not addressed immediately the signs are noticed, it will lead to greater damages down the line. But this is not your problem - it's entirely up to the management to keep the vessel in good condition at all times.

You now see why yacht share is a great option? Zero worries - your vessel is always ready, and waiting for you on your scheduled days. The yacht will be clean and tidy, with fuel tanks filled ,the barnacles off the bottom of the yacht cleaned. You simply bring along your personal belongings, take charge of your crew, and sail off to your planned or preplanned destination. On your return, you just walk off and leave the cleaning to the management team.

Talk of true full yacht enjoyment with no cleaning nor maintenance hassles. That's exactly what you get with a co-op yacht ownership from www.saveene.com.

Disclosure:

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Saveene Group that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be", "expects", "may affect", "believed", "estimate", "project" and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Saveene Group cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Saveene Group is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Saveene Group's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Saveene Group's control. In addition to those discussed in Saveene Group's press releases, public filings, and statements by Saveene Group's management, including, but not limited to, Saveene Group's estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Saveene Group's ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Saveene Group's ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match Saveene Group's capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Saveene Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Phone: +1 561 570 4301

Toll Free: 1 (855) 609 2248

Email: saveene@saveene.com

Web: https://saveene.com/fractional-yacht-ownership-vs-sole-ownership/

SOURCE: Saveene.com, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568998/True-Full-Yacht-Enjoyment--No-Cleaning-Nor-Maintenance-Hassles--Saveenecom