IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / Pyro Equity has announced that it will begin the seed fundraising round for its ridesharing application Fetii. The long-anticipated announcement came after the app's beta launch which consisted of a few hundred riders for Fetii's customer app in addition to newly acquired customers for Fetii's corporate service. The unique ride-sharing brand has continually been regarded as the "Uber of Group Transportation" and holds a competitive advantage as the first group ride-sharing brand to implement QR-code technology.

Timeline of Fetii

The concept of Fetii began in early 2019 when the private equity firm first acquired 2 transportation companies followed by the acquisition of a development and marketing firm shortly after. Pyro Equity used the acquired assets and development resources to digitalize and modernize group transportation by creating the innovative & disruptive ride-sharing application Fetii.

Fetii's development has quickly progressed from its initial driver and user app as the ride-sharing brand has already rolled out its corporate technology and is currently working on completing the development for its affiliate service which will allows companies or individuals to monetize their fleet of vehicles by using Fetii's technology.

Expansion

Fetii is open to Angel and VC investors alike and the money will be used to expand Fetii's operations to the city of Austin. The group ride-sharing app will then expand to the major cities in Texas before expanding nationally.

For more information or additional inquiries, please see the provided contact information below:

Contact Information:

Fetii

info@fetii.com

www.fetii.com

Pyro Equity

info@pyroequity.com

www.pyroequity.com

SOURCE: Pyro Equity

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568976/Pyro-Equity-Announces-Seed-Fundraising-Round-For-Its-Disruptive-Ridesharing-App-Fetii