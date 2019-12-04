

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 am ET Wednesday, U.S. ADP private payrolls data for November is set for release. The report is expected to show an increase of 140,000 jobs in November, compared to 125,000 jobs in October.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback fell against the pound and the euro, it held steady against the yen and the franc.



The greenback was worth 1.3094 against the pound, 108.68 against the yen, 0.9887 against the franc and 1.1081 against the euro as of 8:10 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX