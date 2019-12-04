Riga, Latvia, 2019-12-04 14:19 CET -- ISIN code of the security LV0000570158 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of competitive multi-price auction 04.12.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of non-competitive fixed rate auction 04.12.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Settlement date 06.12.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date 12.05.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Supply value for competitive multi-price auction (EUR) 16 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total value bid at competitive multi-price auction (EUR) 79 250 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total value placed via competitive multi-price auction (EUR) 16 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of participants at competitive multi-price auction 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum admissible yield as specified by State Treasury (%) 0.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fixed income (coupon) rate (%) 0.250 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average volume-weighted and top bid yield in executed bids -0.059 and -0.030 (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total value bid at non-competitive auction (EUR) 17 500 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total value placed via non-competitive auction (EUR) 4 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of participants at non-competitive auction 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of Q3 of 2019 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.17 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.