US Nuclear Corp: US Nuclear to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB:UCLE), a leading manufacturer of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation including UAV mounted sensors, announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on December 12 at 3:00 to 3:20PM PST. Robert Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear, will be presenting, meeting with investors, and showcasing US Nuclear's new forensic drones for measuring chemical, biological, and radiological contamination in hazmat scenarios.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About US Nuclear Corp.

Originally founded as a spin-off of the Manhattan project in 1946, US Nuclear is a premier manufacturer of hazmat detection equipment, including UAV mounted radiation and chemical detection platforms. US Nuclear sells both domestically and internationally and customers include government and military agencies, homeland security, scientific and national laboratories, nuclear power plants, nuclear research facilities, universities, hospitals, and many more.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

