The solar project, southeast of Seville, will power Amazon Web Services data centers and logistics locations, and is expected to start generating next year. The company has launched its Climate Pledge with the aim of complying with the Paris Agreement 10 years early by neutralizing carbon emissions by 2040, and of operating with 80% renewable energy by 2024 and 100% renewable energy by 2030.From pv magazine Spain. Black Friday-driving consumption machine Amazon is preparing its first large scale renewable energy project in Spain with plans for a solar park southeast of Seville. The 149 MW project ...

