Chinese-German JV Nice Solar Energy has set a new world record of 17.6% efficiency for a CIGS module with a 0.72m² surface. The achievement has been confirmed by German testing organization TÜV Rheinland.Chinese-German enterprise Nice Solar Energy has set a new world record for CIGS (copper-indium-gallium-selenide) module efficiency at 17.6%. The record setting module measured 120x60cm for a total area of 0.72m². Nice was founded in 2017 as a joint venture by Chinese state-owned coal miner and energy company China Energy Investment Corporation Limited, coal power business Shanghai Electric Group ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...