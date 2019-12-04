Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest pricing analytics engagement for a leading electronics retailer. This success story offers comprehensive insights on how pricing analytics helped a leading online electronics retailer to optimize its pricing strategy and drive positive outcomes.

About the Client:The client is a well-known online electronics retailer based out of North America.

The client's challenges included:

Understanding competitors' pricing strategies to effectively retain their respective position in the market

Devising effective pricing strategies

Identifying customer segments with a high probability of cancellation

According to the pricing analytics experts at Quantzig, "Our pricing analytics solutions assist clients to effectively estimate price-change triggers based on customer behavior, in turn, maximizing revenue and profitability."

Three Phases of Quantzig's Pricing Analytics Engagement:

Phase 1: Data Extraction

Quantzig's team of pricing analytics experts carried out interviews and discussions with leading stakeholders in the online electronic retailer landscape to understand their view and gain better clarity on the challenges faced by them.

Phase 2: Data Analysis

The second phase of this pricing analytics engagement focused on analyzing data sets obtained from various sources to better understand factors impacting pricing.

Phase 3: Dashboard Creation

In the final phase of this engagement, our pricing analytics experts created a dashboard to compile information from various proprietary and secondary sources.

Want detailed insights? Read the complete case study here: http://bit.ly/2Yc2Tl9

Pricing analytics helped the electronics retailer to:

Leverage the use of predictive models to predict the fluctuations in the prices

Closely monitor the market trends and anticipate the impact of price change

Devise a robust price optimization model to improve pricing effectiveness

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

