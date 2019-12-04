At the request of Acrinova AB (publ), 556984-0910, Acrinova AB shares will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market as from December 9, 2019. Short name: ACRI ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares: 14,823,684 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012827822 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 186414 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556984-0910 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ----------------- 8000 Financials ----------------- 8600 Real Estate ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.