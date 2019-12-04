Susanna Sin, Tel: +852 2584 4294, email: susanna.kc.sin@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, Dec 4, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) welcomes the new round of relief measures introduced by the Financial Secretary Mr Paul Chan Mo-Po today as these measures can help alleviate the financial burden on Hong Kong's small and medium-sized enterprises (SME).Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC, said: "Hong Kong's economy is hard hit by global trade tensions and social unrest. The HKTDC welcomes the new round of relief measures introduced by the Financial Secretary today, including subsidies for or reduction of charges or rental, instalment of tax payment arrangements, and enhancements of training programmes. We believe that the new round of measures will help ease the cash flow of SMEs which will help restore confidence in affected industries by enabling them to continue their business."Dr Lam also added, "Hong Kong is facing a difficult time, and the HKTDC will redouble its efforts to help SMEs. Apart from helping them explore new markets and new business opportunities, we will also step up our SME support programme by providing free advisory services, workshops, market intelligence and various business facilities, equipping them with the skills and knowhow to upgrade and transform their businesses."About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.Source: HKTDC