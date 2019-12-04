YayYo Inc.: YayYo, Inc., Continues to Expand Presence In New Jersey

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / YayYo, Inc. ("YayYo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare industry, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC, bridging the gap between rideshare drivers needing a quality vehicle and rideshare companies that depend on attracting and keeping drivers, announced the acquisition of FireFleet, LLC and its operations in New Jersey.

With the acquisition of FireFleet in New Jersey, YayYo will now effectively expand into one of the busiest ridesharing markets in the US and the Company now has the ability to operate faster and more rapidly deploy vehicles to meet the backlogged demand of drivers, in a state that heavily relies on ridesharing. The company expects to quickly expand, by approximately fivefold within the New Jersey market by the end of 2020.

Jon Rosen, Chief Executive Officer of YayYo, said, "Since our founding, New Jersey has been a critical market for us. With over 8.9 million residents and one of the busiest airports in the United States, New Jersey is a key market for YayYo. In addition, the New York rideshare market alone saw daily trip numbers approach 800,000 last year. New Jersey represents a unique geographic opportunity from which we will launch additional markets, drivers and vehicles."

About YayYo, Inc.

YayYo bridges the gap between rideshare drivers needing a suitable vehicle and rideshare companies that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. YayYo uniquely supports drivers in both the higher and lower economic categories with innovative policies and programs. YayYo seeks to become the preeminent provider of rental vehicles to drivers in the ever-expanding ridesharing economy.

