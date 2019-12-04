Jacob Gitman Announces Launch of NoseGuard Products on Amazon

NoseGuard provides nose protection from harmful UV rays

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / Jacob Gitman is excited to announce the launch of NoseGuard products on Amazon.

Nose guards come in a set of three and serve as attachments for sunglasses, protecting wearers from harmful UV/UVA rays from the sun. The sun nose guards are constructed from hypoallergenic medical-grade silicone. The products can be used by both children and adults.

Dr. Jacob Gitman of Miami, Florida, is a prominent scientist, entrepreneur, and author.

"The nose sun patch is long-lasting, lightweight, and comfortable," says Gitman.

"The nose guards provide the highest level of UV protection, UPF 50+. They also protect users from skin cancer."

Gitman notes that the nose guards are durable and are perfect for recreational activities like fishing, biking, and snowboarding.

For more information, please visit https://www.nose-guard.com/ or, to purchase the nose guard, visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YBF2L19/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_i_mZf1DbFQAM4AC

About Jacob Gitman

Based in Miami, Florida, Gitman is a prominent scientist and a serial entrepreneur. He is also the author of several scientific publications, patents, and commercial inventions. He founded a successful Telecom company in addition to one of the first Russian privately-owned research and development institutes. Dr. Gitman currently acts as CEO of SLE International, a power line technology company. He also runs a global aviation business.

