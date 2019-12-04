Visiongain Publishes Global Anaesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Product (Anesthesia Devices, Respiratory Devices), Plus Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Respiratory care devices are majorly used in diagnosing and treating respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, tuberculosis, and pneumonia. The use of these devices leads to better patient care, helping patients suffering acute and chronic respiratory diseases.

• Anesthesia devices are used during surgical procedures to control conditions such as pain, breathing, blood pressure, blood flow, and heart rate & rhythm. When anesthesia is used in patients, loss of sensation or awareness is experienced.

Market Overview and Trends

• Respiratory devices account for the largest share in this market; primarily due to their wide usage among the three consumer segments (healthcare institutions, home healthcare and transport) as compared to anesthesia devices; which have limited usage amongst the end-users.

• Initially, anesthesia and respiratory devices were designed and developed for operating rooms. However, with increase in awareness amongst the masses and advances in technology, these devices have found a place in post-operative care units, delivery rooms and critical care units; thereby increasing their demand.

• Advances in technology have spurred the market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on the aspect of portability of these devices; along with the addition of connectivity features to it. These have helped in seamless data transfer and expedited the treatment process.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-anaesthesia-respiratory-devices-market-report-2019-2029/download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Growing cases of respiratory diseases, rapid urbanization, rapid growth in the number of surgical procedures, growing population, growth in geriatric population, and increase in tobacco consumption are the factors that are driving the growth of anesthesia and respiratory devices market.

• Innovations in the field of respiratory care devices and extended levels of governmental support in approving these devices add to the market growth.

• Rapidly growing demand for therapeutic devices in homecare settings and significant increase in the healthcare expenditures are other factors that offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

• Rising incidence of respiratory diseases such as obtrusive sleep apnea (OSA) and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD); along with aging population are amongst the major factors influencing market growth for respiratory devices

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High costs associated to installation and maintenance of anesthesia & respiratory devices may limit the market expansion.

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-anaesthesia-respiratory-devices-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The anesthesia & respiratory devices market is segmented on the product, and geography.

Product

• Anesthesia Devices Market, 2019-2029:

• Anesthesia Machines Market, 2019-2029

- Anesthesia Workstations Market, 2019-2029

- Anesthesia Delivery Machines Market, 2019-2029

- Anesthesia Ventilators Market, 2019-2029

- Anesthesia Monitors Market, 2019-2029

• Anesthesia Disposables Market, 2019-2029

- Anesthesia Masks Market, 2019-2029

- Anesthesia Accessories Market, 2019-2029

• Respiratory Devices Market, 2019-2029

• Respiratory Devices Market, 2019-2029

- Humidifiers Market, 2019-2029

- Nebulizers Market, 2019-2029

- Oxygen Concentrators Market, 2019-2029

- Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market, 2019-2029

- Reusable Resuscitators Market, 2019-2029

- Ventilators Market, 2019-2029

- Respiratory Inhalers Market, 2019-2029

• Respiratory Disposables Market, 2019-2029

- Disposable Oxygen Masks Market, 2019-2029

- Resuscitators Market, 2019-2029

- Tracheostomy Tubes Market, 2019-2029

- Oxygen Cannula Market, 2019-2029

• Respiratory Measurement Devices Market, 2019-2029

- Pulse Oximetry Systems Market, 2019-2029

- Capnographs Market, 2019-2029

- Spirometers Market, 2019-2029

- Peak Flow Meters Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the anesthesia & respiratory devices market.

• These companies have developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

• The market for anesthesia and respiratory devices is fragmented with major players accounting for about 50% of the market.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Acutronic Medical Systems AG

Airsep Corp

Alung Technologies Inc

Amsino International Inc

Astrazeneca, Bomimed Inc

Carefusion Corp

Covidien, Draegerwerk AG

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Teleflex Inc.

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg