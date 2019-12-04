Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
WKN: 857054 ISIN: JP3762600009 Ticker-Symbol: NSE 
Tradegate
04.12.19
13:39 Uhr
4,540 Euro
-0,120
-2,58 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,480
4,520
14:57
4,480
4,540
14:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.12.2019 | 15:05
61 Leser
Nomura Expands Pico Relationship to Accelerate Growth of Global FX and Rates Businesses

LONDON, Dec. 04, 2019, Asia's global investment bank, has selected Pico, a leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community globally, to build, host and manage a new platform supporting its latest innovation programs in foreign exchangeAbout Nomura
Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group with an integrated global network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale

