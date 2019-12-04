Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (LOUF) Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Dec-2019 / 14:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 03/12/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.3070 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 794500 CODE: LOUF ISIN: IE00BJBLDJ48 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LOUF Sequence No.: 33395 EQS News ID: 928399 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2019 08:36 ET (13:36 GMT)