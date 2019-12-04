CyberX IoT/ICS Cybersecurity Platform Delivers Fast and Easy Deployment with Patented M2M-Aware Behavioral Analytics and Machine Learning

CyberX, the IoT and industrial control system (ICS) security company, today announced that the CyberX IoT/ICS Cybersecurity Platform has been named a Best SCADA Security Solution finalist for the 2020 SC Awards. The finalists and winners for the Trust Awards are chosen by an expert panel of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry. Winners will be announced at the SC Awards ceremony on February 25, 2020 in San Francisco.

"The cybersecurity vendor space is growing ever more crowded, but this year's Trust Award finalists have differentiated themselves by offering best-in-class capabilities, including functionality, manageability, ease-of-deployment and scalability," said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. "For this reason, CyberX has earned its place among the top companies in its category."

Recent attacks on unmanaged IoT devices and industrial control networks are driving increased board-level awareness of IoT/ICS risks, including safety and environmental incidents, financial losses due to plant downtime, and theft of sensitive corporate intellectual property. The SC Awards recognition comes on the heels of CyberX being named a "Hot IoT Security Startup to Watch" and winning three Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in 2019.

CyberX's agentless, non-intrusive solution is easy to deploy and delivers immediate insights less than an hour after being connected to IoT/ICS networks, without requiring any configuration of rules or signatures. Additionally, CyberX offers the only IoT/ICS security platform with patented IoT/ICS-aware behavioral analytics and machine learning, resulting in faster and more accurate threat detection. To simplify integration with existing SOC workflows and incident response, the platform integrates out-of-the-box with existing IT security stacks (Splunk, IBM QRadar, ServiceNow, etc.).

"The 2020 SC Awards brings together the best of the best in cybersecurity. As the longest-standing pure-play provider in this space, we're honored to have been selected for this coveted finalist award," said Omer Schneider, co-founder and CEO of CyberX.

Nir Giller, co-founder, GM, and CTO of CyberX added, "We built our IoT/ICS security platform to keep organizations safe from today's most determined and sophisticated adversaries, ranging from nation-states to cybercriminals and hacktivists. Today's recognition validates the need for CyberX's purpose-built IoT/ICS security and our commitment to providing customers with a practical, powerful, and mature security solution."

Now in its 23rd year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity professionals, products and services. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers who offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries are eligible for the SC Awards' Trust Award category.

The SC Awards gala honoring the winners attracts top professionals in the cybersecurity community and provides an invaluable opportunity for networking. To register for the 2020 SC Awards gala, please visit https://www.scawardsus.com/.

About SC Media

SC Media is cybersecurity. For over 30 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers magazines, ebooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live events such as SC Awards and RiskSec to provide cybersecurity professionals all the information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to their longevity and success.

About CyberX

CyberX delivers the only cybersecurity platform built by blue-team experts with a track record of defending critical national infrastructure. That difference is the foundation for the most widely deployed platform for continuously reducing IoT/ICS risk and preventing costly production outages, safety and environmental incidents, and theft of sensitive intellectual property.

Notable CyberX customers include 2 of the top 5 US energy providers; a top 5 global pharmaceutical company; a top 5 US chemical company; multiple government agencies including the US Department of Energy; as well as national electric and gas utilities across Europe and Asia-Pacific. Integration partners and MSSPs include industry leaders such as Splunk, IBM Security, ServiceNow, Fortinet, HPE/Aruba, Cisco, RSA, McAfee, Optiv Security, DXC Technology, Toshiba, Singtel/Trustwave, and Deutsche-Telekom/T-Systems. For more information visit CyberX.io or follow @CyberX_Labs.

