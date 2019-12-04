Lyxor International Asset Management (MFDD) Lyxor ETF - - Distribution 11 December 2019 - LYXOR Index Fund 04-Dec-2019 / 13:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LYXOR Index Fund (the "Company") Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France _______________________________________________________________ 04 December 2019 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUND LISTED BELOW *************************************************** Name ISIN Share BBG Exchange Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class Tick currenc Income curre er y Amount (in ncy share class currency) Lyxor LU0908501132 EUR MFDD LSE GBP 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.56 Core LN EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist Lyxor LU1285959703 USD USIG LSE USD 11-12-19 13-12-19 1.51 USD LN Corpo rate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1285959703 USD USIX LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 1.51 USD LN Corpo rate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1571051751 USD SWIM LSE GBP 11-12-19 13-12-19 1.11 $ LN Float ing Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1571051751 USD BUOY LSE USD 11-12-19 13-12-19 1.11 $ LN Float ing Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1571052304 GBP SWIH LSE GBP 11-12-19 13-12-19 * $ LN Float ing Rate Note UCITS ETF - Month ly Hedge d to GBP - Dist The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 11th December 2019. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: FR0007052782, FR0007052782, FR0007056841, FR0007056841, FR0007075494, FR0007075494, FR0010010827, FR0010245514, FR0010245514, FR0010261198, FR0010261198, FR0010296061, FR0010296061, FR0010315770, FR0010315770, FR0010375766, FR0010375766, FR0010435297, FR0010435297, FR0010510800, FR0010527275, FR0011119171, FR0011119205, FR0011119254, FR0011607084, FR0011607084, FR0011720911, FR0011720911, LU0252633754, LU0496786657, LU0496786731, LU0496786731, LU0496786905, LU0496786905, LU0533032180, LU0533032180, LU0533032347, LU0533032776, LU0533033071, LU0533033311, LU0533033311, LU0533033584, LU0533033584, LU0533033741, LU0533034046, LU0533034392, LU0533034632, LU0832436512, LU0855692520, LU0908500753, LU0908501132, LU0908501215, LU0959210278, LU0959210278, LU1081771369, LU1081771369, LU1135865084, LU1135865084, LU1220245556, LU1220245556, LU1233598447, LU1233598447, LU1237527160, LU1237527160, LU1237527673, LU1237527673, LU1285959703, LU1290894820, LU1348962132, LU1389266302, LU1390062245, LU1390062831, LU1390062831, LU1407887162, LU1407887162, LU1407888053, LU1407888996, LU1407888996, LU1407889887, LU1407890620, LU1407890620, LU1407891602, LU1407892592, LU1407893301, LU1435356149, LU1435356149, LU1435770406, LU1435770406, LU1452600270, LU1563454310, LU1563454310, LU1571051751, LU1598689153, LU1617164055, LU1646359452, LU1646359452, LU1646360971, LU1646362167, LU1646362167, LU1650490474, LU1650491282, LU1686830909, LU1691909508, LU1691909508, LU1769088581, LU1781540957, LU1781540957, LU1781541096, LU1781541179, LU1781541179, LU1781541252, LU1781541252, LU1781541849, LU1781541849, LU1792117340, LU1792117696, LU1792117779, LU1812090543, LU1829218582, LU1829218582, LU1829218749, LU1829218749, LU1829219127, LU1829219390, LU1829220133, LU1829221024, LU1829221024, LU1838002480, LU1879532940, LU1900066033, LU1900066033, LU1900066207, LU1900066207, LU1900066462, LU1900066462, LU1900066629, LU1900066629, LU1900066975, LU1900066975, LU1900067270, LU1900067270, LU1900067601, LU1900067601, LU1900068328, LU1900068328, LU1900068914, LU1900068914, LU1901001542, LU1901001542, LU1923627332, LU2018761762, Category Code: DIV TIDM: MFDD Sequence No.: 33405 EQS News ID: 928421 End of Announcement EQS News Service

