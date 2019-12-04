Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2019) - North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) ("USMJ") today announced another new product available for purchase on the company's eCommerce site www.USMJ.com. The eCommerce site was launched earlier this year and after refining and adjusting the site through an initial pilot phase, the company is now adding new products regularly to become a major brand recognized online retail site for CBD, Hemp and Cannabis Essentials.

Today the company is introducing all-natural, Non-GMO hulled hemp seeds.





Plant Based Protein

Over 13g of Omega 3, 6, 9 Fatty Acids Per Serving

Good Source of 9 Vitamins and Minerals

Our hulled hemp seeds, aka "hemp hearts" are Non-GMO Project Certified

Easy to Use! Eat straight from the pouch as a snack! Use them as a garnish for prepared foods, salads and fruits. Easily add them to sauces, dips, marinades, yogurts, powder drinks and smoothies. Blend seeds into baking or breads, muffins or cookies!

USMJ launched its eCommerce business earlier this year and the site continues to evolve and grow as the company invests to make USMJ a major brand name in the CBD, Hemp and Cannabis marketplace.

To learn more visit www.USMJ.com and www.GrowUSMJ.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Steven Rash

CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350

