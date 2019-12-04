

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks on Tuesday launched a new beverage for the 2019 holiday season, the Irish Cream Cold Brew. The beverage is the coffee giant's first new holiday offering since 2017, when it debuted the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha.



Beginning December 3, customers buy the new iced drink at participating Starbucks' stores in the U.S. and Canada.



The Irish Cream Cold Brew is made with Starbucks Cold Brew coffee mixed with Irish cream syrup over ice, topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and a dusting of cocoa powder.



In Canada, customers can also try a hot version with the Irish Cream Americano.



The new beverage joins Starbucks' other holiday-themed drinks such as Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Chestnut Praline Latte.



Starbucks has also announced weekly 'Happy Hours' in participating stores in the U.S. and Canada.



Customers who buy one grande or larger handcrafted beverage, including holiday beverages, can get one beverage free on all Thursdays in December, between 2 pm and 7 p.m.



Cold coffee continues to be a hot trend in the U.S, despite the cold weather. Starbucks' cold beverage lineup now accounts for more than half of its U.S. beverage sales.



Cold foam was first introduced in Starbucks Roastery locations in 2014. It has been a popular addition to beverages in Starbucks stores since April 2018, starting with Cold Foam Cascara Cold Brew. This was followed by the sweet and savory Salted Cream Cold Brew three months later, in July.



Starbucks' much-awaited Pumpkin Spice Latte returned to its stores on August 27. This fall, Starbucks brought the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, its first new pumpkin coffee beverage since the launch of the Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003.



In October, Starbucks introduced its 2019 holiday flavors in U.S. grocery stores. The launch of the coffee giant's holiday line-up this year includes returning holiday favorites as well as a new item - Starbucks Holiday Spice Cold Brew Pitcher Packs.



