Lyxor International Asset Management (MGTU) Distribution 11 December 2019 - MULTI UNITS FRANCE 04-Dec-2019 / 13:56 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MULTI UNITS FRANCE Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 04 December 19 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW **************************************************** Name ISIN Share BBG Exchange Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class Tick currenc Income curre er y Amount (in ncy share class currency) Lyxor FR0007075494 EUR MGTU LSE USD 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.3 DJ LN Globa l Titan s 50 UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010315770 EUR WLDD LSE USD 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.34 MSCI LN World UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010315770 EUR WLDL LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.34 MSCI LN World UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0011669845 USD WLDU LSE USD 11-12-19 13-12-19 * MSCI LN World UCITS ETF - Month ly Hedge d to USD - Dist Lyxor FR0010010827 EUR MIBX LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.16 FTSE LN MIB UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010296061 EUR USAL LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.68 MSCI LN USA UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010296061 EUR USAU LSE USD 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.68 MSCI LN USA UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010261198 EUR MEUG LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.89 MSCI LN Europ e (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010261198 EUR MEUU LSE USD 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.89 MSCI LN Europ e (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010245514 EUR JPNL LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 * Japan LN (TOPI X) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR Lyxor FR0010245514 EUR JPNU LSE USD 11-12-19 13-12-19 * Japan LN (TOPI X) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR Lyxor FR0007052782 EUR CACX LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.11 CAC LN 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist 1 Record Date subject to local rule applicable to the main listing place. The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 11th December 2019. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: FR0007052782, FR0007052782, FR0007056841, FR0007056841, FR0007075494, FR0007075494, FR0010010827, FR0010245514, FR0010245514, FR0010261198, FR0010261198, FR0010296061, FR0010296061, FR0010315770, FR0010315770, FR0010375766, FR0010375766, FR0010435297, FR0010435297, FR0010510800, FR0010527275, FR0011119171, FR0011119205, FR0011119254, FR0011607084, FR0011607084, FR0011720911, FR0011720911, LU0252633754, LU0496786657, LU0496786731, LU0496786731, LU0496786905, LU0496786905, LU0533032180, LU0533032180, LU0533032347, LU0533032776, LU0533033071, LU0533033311, LU0533033311, LU0533033584, LU0533033584, LU0533033741, LU0533034046, LU0533034392, LU0533034632, LU0832436512, LU0855692520, LU0908500753, LU0908501132, LU0908501215, LU0959210278, LU0959210278, LU1081771369, LU1081771369, LU1135865084, LU1135865084, LU1220245556, LU1220245556, LU1233598447, LU1233598447, LU1237527160, LU1237527160, LU1237527673, LU1237527673, LU1285959703, LU1290894820, LU1348962132, LU1389266302, LU1390062245, LU1390062831, LU1390062831, LU1407887162, LU1407887162, LU1407888053, LU1407888996, LU1407888996, LU1407889887, LU1407890620, LU1407890620, LU1407891602, LU1407892592, LU1407893301, LU1435356149, LU1435356149, LU1435770406, LU1435770406, LU1452600270, LU1563454310, LU1563454310, LU1571051751, LU1598689153, LU1617164055, LU1646359452, LU1646359452, LU1646360971, LU1646362167, LU1646362167, LU1650490474, LU1650491282, LU1686830909, LU1691909508, LU1691909508, LU1769088581, LU1781540957, LU1781540957, LU1781541096, LU1781541179, LU1781541179, LU1781541252, LU1781541252, LU1781541849, LU1781541849, LU1792117340, LU1792117696, LU1792117779, LU1812090543, LU1829218582, LU1829218582, LU1829218749, LU1829218749, LU1829219127, LU1829219390, LU1829220133, LU1829221024, LU1829221024, LU1838002480, LU1879532940, LU1900066033, LU1900066033, LU1900066207, LU1900066207, LU1900066462, LU1900066462, LU1900066629, LU1900066629, LU1900066975, LU1900066975, LU1900067270, LU1900067270, LU1900067601, LU1900067601, LU1900068328, LU1900068328, LU1900068914, LU1900068914, LU1901001542, LU1901001542, LU1923627332, LU2018761762, Category Code: DIV TIDM: MGTU Sequence No.: 33406 EQS News ID: 928427 End of Announcement EQS News Service

