Lyxor International Asset Management (LSPU) LYXOR ETF - Distribution 11 December 2019 - MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 04-Dec-2019 / 13:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 04 December 2019 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW **************************************************** Name ISIN Share BBG Exchange Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class Tick currenc Income curre er y Amount (in ncy share class currency) Lyxor LU0496786657 USD LSPU LSE USD 11-12-19 13-12-19 * S&P LN 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) Lyxor LU0496786657 USD LSPX LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 * S&P LN 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) Lyxor LU1950341179 GBP SP5G LSE GBP 11-12-19 13-12-19 * S&P LN 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedge d to GBP - Dist Lyxor LU0496786905 EUR LAUS LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.71 Austr LN alia (S&P/ ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0496786905 EUR LAUU LSE USD 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.71 Austr LN alia (S&P/ ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0832436512 EUR SGQP LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 1.63 SG LN Globa l Quali ty Incom e NTR UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0959210278 EUR SGQE LSE EUR 11-12-19 13-12-19 1.07 SG LN Europ ean Quali ty Incom e NTR UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0959210278 EUR SGQG LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 1.07 SG LN Europ ean Quali ty Incom e NTR UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1220245556 USD PAXG LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 1.63 MSCI LN Pacif ic Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1220245556 USD PAXJ LSE USD 11-12-19 13-12-19 1.63 MSCI LN Pacif ic Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407889887 USD U35G LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.88 Core LN iBoxx $ Treas uries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407889887 USD US35 LSE USD 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.88 Core LN iBoxx $ Treas uries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888053 USD U71G LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 1.05 Core LN iBoxx $ Treas uries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888053 USD US71 LSE USD 11-12-19 13-12-19 1.05 Core LN iBoxx $ Treas uries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1439943090 GBP GIL5 LSE GBP 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.2 Core LN FTSE Actua ries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407887162 USD US13 LSE USD 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.87 Core LN iBoxx $ Treas uries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407887162 USD U13G LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.87 Core LN iBoxx $ Treas uries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888996 USD U57G LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 1.07 Core LN iBoxx $ Treas uries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888996 USD US57 LSE USD 11-12-19 13-12-19 1.07 Core LN iBoxx $ Treas uries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407892592 GBP GILS LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 1.46 Core LN FTSE Actua ries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407891602 GBP COUK LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 1.66 iBoxx LN GBP Liqui d Corpo rates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407893301 GBP GILI LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.27 Core LN FTSE Actua ries UK Gilts Infla tion- Linke d (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1650492256 GBP 100D LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 2.04 FTSE LN 100 UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1646360971 EUR MFEX LSE GBP 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.18 Core LN MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1781540957 USD LCUS LSE GBP 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.06 Core LN Morni ngsta r US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1781540957 USD LCUD LSE USD 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.06 Core LN Morni ngsta r US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1781541096 GBP LCUK LSE GBP 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.15 Core LN Morni ngsta r UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407890620 USD US10 LSE USD 11-12-19 13-12-19 1.77 Core LN iBoxx $ Treas uries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407890620 USD U10G LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 1.77 Core LN iBoxx $ Treas uries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1923627332 GBP RUSL LSE GBX 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.56 MSCI LN Russi a UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1923627332 GBP RUSU LSE USD 11-12-19 13-12-19 0.56 MSCI LN Russi a UCITS ETF - Dist The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 11th December 2019. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: FR0007052782, FR0007052782, FR0007056841, FR0007056841, FR0007075494, FR0007075494, FR0010010827, FR0010245514, FR0010245514, FR0010261198, FR0010261198, FR0010296061, FR0010296061, FR0010315770, FR0010315770, FR0010375766, FR0010375766, FR0010435297, FR0010435297, FR0010510800, FR0010527275, FR0011119171, FR0011119205, FR0011119254, FR0011607084, FR0011607084, FR0011720911, FR0011720911, LU0252633754, LU0496786657, LU0496786731, LU0496786731, LU0496786905, LU0496786905, LU0533032180, LU0533032180, LU0533032347, LU0533032776, LU0533033071, LU0533033311, LU0533033311, LU0533033584, LU0533033584, LU0533033741, LU0533034046, LU0533034392, LU0533034632, LU0832436512, LU0855692520, LU0908500753, LU0908501132, LU0908501215, LU0959210278, LU0959210278, LU1081771369, LU1081771369, LU1135865084, LU1135865084, LU1220245556, LU1220245556, LU1233598447, LU1233598447, LU1237527160, LU1237527160, LU1237527673, LU1237527673, LU1285959703, LU1290894820, LU1348962132, LU1389266302, LU1390062245, LU1390062831, LU1390062831, LU1407887162, LU1407887162, LU1407888053, LU1407888996, LU1407888996, LU1407889887, LU1407890620, LU1407890620, LU1407891602, LU1407892592, LU1407893301, LU1435356149, LU1435356149, LU1435770406, LU1435770406, LU1452600270, LU1563454310, LU1563454310, LU1571051751, LU1598689153, LU1617164055, LU1646359452, LU1646359452, LU1646360971, LU1646362167, LU1646362167, LU1650490474, LU1650491282, LU1686830909, LU1691909508, LU1691909508, LU1769088581, LU1781540957, LU1781540957, LU1781541096, LU1781541179, LU1781541179, LU1781541252, LU1781541252, LU1781541849, LU1781541849, LU1792117340, LU1792117696, LU1792117779, LU1812090543, LU1829218582, LU1829218582, LU1829218749, LU1829218749, LU1829219127, LU1829219390, LU1829220133, LU1829221024, LU1829221024, LU1838002480, LU1879532940, LU1900066033, LU1900066033, LU1900066207, LU1900066207, LU1900066462, LU1900066462, LU1900066629, LU1900066629, LU1900066975, LU1900066975, LU1900067270, LU1900067270, LU1900067601, LU1900067601, LU1900068328, LU1900068328, LU1900068914, LU1900068914, LU1901001542, LU1901001542, LU1923627332, LU2018761762, Category Code: DIV TIDM: LSPU Sequence No.: 33409 EQS News ID: 928441 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2019 08:59 ET (13:59 GMT)