

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California Senator Kamala Harris, who failed to outperform the top contenders in a crowded field of Democratic presidential aspirants, announced that she is ending her bid for party nomination for 2020 election unable to raise sufficient funds.



The 55-year-old politician made her surprise decision public during a call with her campaign staffers on Tuesday.



My campaign for president simply doesn't have the financial resources we need to continue, said the former Attorney General of California.



'I'm not a billionaire. I can't fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it's become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete,' she said in a statement.



'So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret - but also with deep gratitude - that I am suspending my campaign today,' said the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica.



However, Harris made it clear that she is still very much in this fight.



She added that she will keep up the fight for people whose voices that have not been heard or too often ignored, to put the injustice of inadequate teacher pay on the national agenda, to take bold executive actions to stop gun violence, and to block unconstitutional state abortion laws.



Harris vowed that although she is no longer running for President, she will do everything in her power to defeat Donald Trump and fight for the future of the country.



Harris, who is the first Indian-origin member of the U.S. Senate, is the most high-profile candidate so far to drop out of the race to challenge Trump in next year's presidential election.



Democrats viewed Harris as one of the party's strongest contenders against Trump.



Harris announced her decision a day after a poll result showed her ratings dropping down to just three per cent.



Trump celebrated the news with a backhand complement on Twitter. 'Too bad. We will miss you Kamala,' he tweeted.



Harris retorted by saying, 'Don't worry, Mr. President. I'll see you at your trial'.



Her exit leaves 15 candidates in the battle for a Democratic ticket, including four women - Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.



No woman has won the U.S. presidency, but in her memoir, 'The Truths We Hold: An American Journey', Harris says she thinks that the country is ready for a president who is a woman of color.



