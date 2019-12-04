The global enterprise labeling software market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Various business operations can be linked with labeling process with the help of enterprise labeling software. The integration of enterprise labeling software delivers benefits such as enterprise-level data collaboration, supply chain efficiency, adherence to regulations, and labeling consistency while providing the required flexibility in label printing. Furthermore, enterprise labeling software helps maintain accuracy during the printing process. This is important because accuracy is one of the factors that ensure the compliance of companies with product information disclosure regulations in their respective end-user segments. Thus, the rising requirements for enterprise labeling to streamline various business operations are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the demand for dynamic labeling will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Enterprise Labeling Software Market: Demand for Dynamic Labeling

The demand for dynamic labeling will be one of the critical trends in the global enterprise labeling software market. Dynamic labeling allows manual changes and updates to the database and helps to bring agility in the enterprise labeling process, which increases its demand among end-users. These updates using enterprise labeling software streamline the label formatting and printing processes. It is done by managing the regional; language; regulatory, and customer-specific information on the labels which also reduces the inconsistency-related risks in labeling. Moreover, dynamic labeling also enables easy color labeling. The use of color labeling facilitates compliance with regulatory policies as well as differentiates the products. Thus, a rise in the demand for dynamic labeling is expected to fuel the adoption of enterprise labeling software during the forecast period.

"Apart from the demand for dynamic labeling, the integration of enterprise with supply chain and the high adoption of cloud-based labeling applications are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Enterprise Labeling Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global enterprise labeling software market by end-user (FMCG, retail, healthcare, warehousing and logistics, and others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market share in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increasing investments in enterprise labeling software by vendors and the rise in a number of end-users from the food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal care product segments in the region.

