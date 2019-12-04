Thanks to Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, financial solutions firm BCS Financial increased its overall visibility in the market.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / Newswire assisted BCS Financial in increasing their overall brand awareness as a part of the company's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. Through the implementation of a strong media marketing and communications plan, Newswire's industry experts were able to work alongside members of the BCS team to generate interest in the brand from a few major industry outlets.

"We view our Newswire Guided Tour as an extension of our marketing team," said Nathan Post, Vice President, Marketing & Strategic Communications, BCS Financial. "Our Tour Guide has been able to craft media pitches and outreach we otherwise would not have the ability to do, resulting in some of our best performing campaigns to date."



BCS Financial Gains Greater Visibility in Media via Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Strategists (EMAS) have experience in both story ideation and campaign optimization. Countless small and midsize businesses have been able to improve both brand awareness and overall reach through the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour.

"We deliver a high-tech, high-touch service for our customers. Our team members aren't there to merely advise or consult," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy.

"They thrive in collaborative environments where they are able to directly converse with company representatives in order to learn more about each company's respective business model and campaign goals."

Customers can now transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the 'Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business and discover how to empower your go-to-market strategies with the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

