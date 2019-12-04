Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie in den Startlöchern – was steckt hinter dem Kursanstieg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870798 ISIN: FI0009000277 Ticker-Symbol: TTEB 
Stuttgart
04.12.19
15:27 Uhr
26,980 Euro
+0,260
+0,97 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TIETO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIETO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,860
27,060
16:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TIETO
TIETO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TIETO OYJ26,980+0,97 %