A total of 44,316,519 shares of Tieto Oyj given as merger consideration will be traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm, together with the old shares, as of December 5, 2019, presuming that the merger between Tieto Corporation and EVRY ASA is recorded into the Trade Register on December 5, 2019. Identifiers of Tieto Oyj's share as of 5 December 2019: Trading code: TIETOS ISIN code: FI0009000277 Orderbook id: 4025 Number of shares: 118,425,771 Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, , +46 8 405 7050 *) The change of company's name from Tieto Oyj to TietoEVRY Corporation will be valid in the Nasdaq Stockholm's INET trading system as of 6 December 2019.