EXCHANGE NOTICE 2019 4 DECEMBER 2019 SHARES TIETO CORPORATION: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME The change of Tieto Corporation's name to TietoEVRY Corporation will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 6 December 2019. Company's name is TietoEVRY Oyj in Finnish. Company's identifiers New company name: TietoEVRY Corporation Trading code: TIETO ISIN code: FI0009000277 Order book ID: 24376 Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 5 December 2019. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services