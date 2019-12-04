EXCHANGE NOTICE, 4 DECEMBER 2019 SHARES TIETO CORPORATION: SHARES GIVEN AS MERGER CONSIDERATION A total of 44 316 519 shares of Tieto Corporation given as merger consideration will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares as of 5 December 2019, presuming that the merger between Tieto Corporation and EVRY ASA is recorded into the Trade Register on December 5, 2019. Identifiers of Tieto Corporation's share as of 5 December 2019*: Trading code: TIETO ISIN code: FI0009000277 Orderbook id: 24376 Number of shares: 118 425 771 *) The change of company's name from Tieto Corporation to TietoEVRY Corporation will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as of 6 December 2019. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260