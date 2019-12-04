Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2019
Goldaktie in den Startlöchern – was steckt hinter dem Kursanstieg?
PR Newswire
04.12.2019 | 15:58
BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 4

TO RNS
FROM BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited
L.E.I. 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
DATE04 December 2019

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly property income distribution payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019, of 0.5 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date		12 December 2019

13 December 2019

31 December 2019


All enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051

© 2019 PR Newswire