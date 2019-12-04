For the third time in a row, BOC Group is recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools, and evaluated for completeness of vision and ability to execute

The leading manufacturer and international vendor of IT-based management solutions and services in the segments of BPM, EA and GRC, BOC Group announced that it has been named a Visionary in Gartner's latest Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools, evaluated for its EA suite ADOIT.

Christoph Moser, ADOIT product manager comments:

"We are proud to be recognized and believe that our three-time positioning in the Magic Quadrant report underlines our commitment to strengthening our EA offering, and continues our trajectory towards being recognized as market leaders."

Moser continues: "We are excited to continue delivering on our mission and keep pushing the frontiers of innovation and Enterprise Architecture experience further!"

The Business Transformation Suite ADOIT supports customers worldwide in the digital transformation of their enterprise, facilitates alignment of their business and IT, and helps generate value through analysing dependencies between organizational assets.

BOC Group recommends all interested parties to register for the 30-Day Free Trial, to experience next-level Enterprise Architecture at first hand, or reach out for more information about the report.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organization. The company puts a strong emphasis on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

ADOIT global customers include, among others, Allianz, PostFinance, Raiffeisen Bank, Vienna International Airport and Volksbank Wien.

