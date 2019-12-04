My Size, Inc.: My Size to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 10th

MySize to Offer Free Suit Measurements in Connection with Suit Raffles and Discounted Suit Offers Sponsored by Leading Apparel Company

AIRPORT CITY, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ:MYSZ; TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event being held on December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, California. In addition, My Size plans to offer free suit measurements using MySizeID in connection with free suit raffles and discounted suit offers sponsored by a leading apparel company.

Or Kles, Chief Financial Officer of My Size, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 10th at 11:20 a.m., Pacific Time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The LD Micro Main Event is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for micro-cap companies, with over 250 names presenting to more than 1,300 attendees. The conference will also feature variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, as well as evening social events.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with My Size, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events. To request a one-on-one meeting with My Size email your request to wade@ldmicro.com.

View My Size's LD Micro profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MYSZ

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For more information about LD Micro, go to www.ldmicro.com/events.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

