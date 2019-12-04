A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on the manufacturing industry. In this article, manufacturing industry experts at Infiniti Research have listed out ways by which sales managers in the manufacturing industry can overcome complexities.

According to manufacturing industry experts at Infiniti Research, "As product portfolios grow broader, multi-year service contracts are becoming the new normal and shorter product lifecycles are bound to make the sales manager's job in the manufacturing industry even more challenging."

The growth of the manufacturing industry continues to soar. As a result, it is natural that the buying processes involved have consequently become more complicated, lengthier, and involving more stakeholders in the sales cycle. While growing manufacturing companies make supplier collaboration and diligence on the manufacturing floor a top priority, eliminating complexity from customer-facing processes often takes a backseat.

Communicate with decision-makers

B2B purchases in the manufacturing sector often involve at least five or more people who are in charge of different teams that could influence their key decision-making. It is vital for the sales team in the manufacturing sector to be able to gain a comprehensive understanding of the needs of different key decision-makers and cater to them.

Customize based on the requirement

The requirements of different stakeholders in the buying organization may vary. As such, here the one-size-fits-all approach could prove to be ineffective. Therefore, it becomes essential for manufacturers to tailor experiences for different stakeholders. A good majority of B2B buyers will be willing to pay more for a great buying experience, making this a crucial factor for companies in the manufacturing industry to consider.

Leverage consumer insights

It is vital for sales managers in the manufacturing industry to leverage appropriate customer relationship management tools. This will help them prevent losing valuable customers to competitors. When used together, CRM and sales enablement tools can help marketers and the sales team to analyze and understand how best to influence prospects.

