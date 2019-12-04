Future plc breaks records for Black Friday 2019

eCommerce clicks soared 44% YoY following the Thanksgiving Holiday

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / Future plc, (LSE:FUTR) the global multi-platform business for specialist media, set new audience and eCommerce records on Black Friday 2019, achieving year-over-year (YoY) growth across Future's top properties, which include technology sites TechRadar, GamesRadar and Tom's Guide.

Future saw a 44% increase YoY in eCommerce-related actions, such as buy button clicks, across its sites on Black Friday (November 29th). Tom's Guide's eCommerce-related clicks were up 306% from 2018, while Google Analytics recorded a 13.5% increase in users over Black Friday 2018. In addition, TechRadar achieved its best ever single day, reaching over 3.5 million people.

An HP touchscreen laptop, Google's Pixel 4 smartphone, and the Playstation VR were among the most purchased products across Future's sites on Black Friday. Subscriptions to streaming services such as Hulu and Disney+ were also among the most popular purchases on Future's sites.

Aaron Asadi, Chief Content Officer at Future plc, says: "We see that our brands and platforms are becoming increasingly important to online shoppers across the world. Consumers want to spend with confidence, and our fantastic, expert buying advice across consumer tech, games, music, homes and so much more, gives them exactly that. Today Future is an essential step on the specialist consumer journey - every year more people are coming to our websites before going to retailers. That's a wonderful compliment and a responsibility we take seriously, so we are proud of our success and look forward to 2020."

Future plc's record-breaking traffic also saw it deliver record high ad impressions across its portfolio on Black Friday, featuring campaigns from Dell and Google.

"Growth is a clear signal that we are doing our job well," said Future plc US Chief Revenue Officer Luke Edson. "We provide expert advice to tech shoppers, gamers, musicians and business decision-makers. We also enable the top brands in these categories to tell their stories and make their valuable offers during this peak retail period. We executed well this season. Our consumers are well-informed about the best deals, and our advertising partners are thriving right alongside."

For more information about Future's properties, visit futureplc.com.

About Future

Future is a global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams.

The Media division is high-growth with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising including advertising within newsletters. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, games, music, home interest, hobbies and B2B and its brands include TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, Android Central, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com and Tom's Hardware.

The Magazine division focuses on publishing specialist content, with over 75 publications and over 568 bookazines published per year, totalling global circulation of 1.5 million. The Magazine portfolio spans technology, games and entertainment, music, creative and photography, hobbies, home interest and B2B. Its titles include Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.

Media contact:

Future plc

Laura Cameron, Head of Trade Marketing laura.cameron@futurenet.com

SOURCE: Future plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569042/Future-plc-breaks-records-for-Black-Friday-2019