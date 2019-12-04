Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie in den Startlöchern – was steckt hinter dem Kursanstieg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PM65 ISIN: CA64065J3047 Ticker-Symbol: G5Z3 
Frankfurt
04.12.19
15:32 Uhr
2,600 Euro
-0,020
-0,76 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEOVASC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEOVASC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,627
2,734
16:35
2,640
2,720
16:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEOVASC
NEOVASC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEOVASC INC2,600-0,76 %