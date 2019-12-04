Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie in den Startlöchern – was steckt hinter dem Kursanstieg?
WKN: A0M6L1 ISIN: FR0010533075 Ticker-Symbol: TNU3 
Tradegate
04.12.19
15:07 Uhr
15,230 Euro
+0,060
+0,40 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
5-Tage-Chart
15,240
15,330
18:13
15,260
15,320
18:13
Firmen im Artikel
GETLINK
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GETLINK SE15,230+0,40 %