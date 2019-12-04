Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET) Presenter Corporate name Getlink SE Société Européenne RCS Paris 483 385 142 3 rue La Boétie, 75008 Paris Number of ordinary shares in issue (1) 550,000,000 Number of voting rights theoretical (2) (3) 680,935,294 Date 30 November 2019

Total number of exercisable voting rights at 30 November 2019 and not including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended: 667,924,069.

(1) The share capital is divided into 550,000,000 ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.40 and 1127 preference shares of a nominal value of €0.01.

(2) Theoretical Number: calculated on the basis of all shares, including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

(3) A double voting right is set out for ordinary shares under Article 11 of the Company's by-laws to all fully paid-up ordinary shares which can be shown to have been held by the same shareholder in registered form for two years.

Getlink S.E.