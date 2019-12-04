Calamus Enterprises LLC: The hidden dangers of radon gas, a silent killer most of us don't think about.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / We all know to check the smoke detectors at least once a year, be it when clocks fall back or spring forward. Many of us responsible ones even have carbon monoxide monitors in our homes and businesses. But what about radon? To be honest, I did not give much thought to radon either until I studied to pass my real estate license exam. Apparently radon gas is quite dangerous. The odorless, tasteless, invisible gas likes to collect in some buildings, depending on the particular geological characteristics of your property. The finished basements many of us designate as the rec-rooms for our rambunctious children to bounce off the walls or for husbands to watch football on big-screen TVs with surround sound are especially susceptible to radon gas accumulation as the lowest level of our homes. I know, I know - we don't do it on purpose, but...

Have you heard about a non-smoker who was never even exposed to second-hand smoke nor exposed to asbestos yet perished from lung cancer? The culprit may very well have been radon. This naturally occurring but radioactive menace is the second leading cause of lung cancer. The United States Environmental Protection Agency estimates that as many as 20 000 lung cancer deaths per year can be attributed to radon. That alarming statistic made me ponder this topic further, especially since I floss regularly, eat healthily and engage in moderate exercise. Could my own home be harboring this toxic enemy? Will my family of four plus an assortment of pets be alright?? Should we move??? The only way to know is through radon testing.

Whenever my family's safety is concerned, I always ask friends and colleagues for recommendations for contractors. No matter how enticing ads in local newspapers or Pennysaver may be. This is how I learned about Calamus-Enterprises.com from my contacts in Rockville and Bethesda, MD. This company provides services in all of Maryland and Baltimore areas. I was especially impressed to learn that Calamus Enterprises even has security clearance to work at The White House! I kid you not. So I figured my modest beige rancher with blue shutters must be a piece of cake for Mike Calamus and his crew. We checked out fine.

It is a great relief to know that I have eliminated yet one more hazard from my family's destiny. In all honesty, I'd like to wrap each and every one of them in cotton-balls and bubble-wrap but that might be a fire hazard and a bit awkward at school. As a real estate professional and a good mother, I would, however, like to remind my fellow realtors and homeowners that 29 states require radon inspection, from Montgomery county MD to Minneapolis MN. Now, if you excuse me, I am off to Lysol my entire kitchen. Stay safe! Written by realtor and blogger Ave Maria Blithe.

