Mobivity Holdings Corp.: Mobivity to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), creators of the award-winning customer personalization platform, Recurrency, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10th at 1:40PM PST / 4:40PM EST. Dennis Becker, CEO of Mobivity will be presenting and meeting with investors.

In addition, management will be available during the day on December 10th for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact david@ldmicro.com. The audio of the company's group presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/mfon/ and the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. A copy of Mobivity's investor deck is available on the Company's Investor Relations website.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

View Mobivity's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MFON

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity's Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction records, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Lynn Tiscareno, Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity

(877) 282-7660

Brett Maas, Managing Partner, Hayden IR

brett@haydenir.com, (646) 536-7331

SOURCE: Mobivity Holdings Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569120/Mobivity-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-Main-Event-XII