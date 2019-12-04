Amesite, Inc.: Amesite Inc. CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry to Appear on Executive Edge on CNBC's Squawk Box, hosted by Joe Kernen Becky Quick, and Andrew Sorkin, Thursday, December 5, 2019

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / Amesite, Inc. (the "Company"), an artificial intelligence software company providing fully-managed, customized, online learning ecosystems for the enterprise, announced today its CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, will appear as a guest tomorrow morning, Thursday, December 5, on CNBC's show, "Squawk Box," in the Executive Edge segment, to air during the 6am hour. The segment focuses on jobs, technology and workforce preparedness.

About Amesite, Inc.

Amesite is a high-tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform for learning products to be cost-effectively and conveniently delivered to learners online, in business, higher education and K12. Amesite uses artificial intelligence technologies to provide customized environments for learners, and easier-to-manage interfaces for instructors. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

About CNBC's Squawk Box

CNBC's "Squawk Box" is the ultimate pre-market morning news and talk program, where the biggest names in business and politics tell their most important stories. "Squawk Box" is co-hosted by Joe Kernen, Becky Quick, and Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Forward-Looking Statements

